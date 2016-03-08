Barcelona wanted AS Roma's Monchi as technical secretary
30 May at 17:10AS Roma technical director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo , ' Monchi ' was wanted by Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo have reported. The headline reads, “Confirmed: Barça tested Monchi as technical secretary”.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu asked if Monchi would be open to the idea of joining Barcelona. The second time, he made a proposal directly to Monchi asking him if he would be the new technical secretary of the La Liga champions.
Mundo reports Monchi answered affirmatively in principle, but Barcelona have not made a concrete offer for AS Roma technical director. Thus, Monchi is working on the current project in Italy.
Barcelona’s current technical secretary is Robert Fernandez and his contract expires at the end of June. So far, Robert Fernandez has not received any communication from Barcelona that he will leave or will be offered a new contract.
Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to make a unified decision on Robert Fernandez, but the final decision lies in the hands of Josep Segura.
