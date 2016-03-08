Barcelona were close to Bernardeschi move

10 September at 13:35
Spanish giants FC Barcelona were close to a move for Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi in the last few days of the summer transfer window.

Juve were reportedly open to selling multiple players this summer in an attempt to recuperate some funds and sign Mauro Icardi. Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala were up for sale and Bernardeschi was also linked with moves away from the club.

Goal.com claim that the Italian was close to signing for the Catalan side in the last hours of the summer window. While he didn't move, but if he does fall behind the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri, the move could still happen.

