The former Roma and PSG man only made 20 appearances last summer for Ernesto Valverde’s side, and has never really figured in his two seasons at the club since signing there for €16.5 million.

The Frenchman has told the club that he wants to play a starring role elsewhere, and the Catalans have agreed to let him go, but they want €16m before they let him do this.

With Jordi Alba returning with a vengeance last season, Digne was left with very little playing time.

Romeo Agresti of Goal.com reported back in April that the Frenchman had been offered to Juventus. He has done well in Italy, playing a whole season with Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has known this kind of benching before, also struggling for time at the Parc des Princes.