Barcelona working on deal to sign Juventus midfielder
22 August at 21:15Juventus have had a relatively uneventful summer, as far as departures go. After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt earlier this summer, it looked likely that the Bianconeri were going to have to start offloading players to balance the books. Several players have looked close to exits this summer, such as French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, German defensive midfielder Sami Khedira, Italian striker Gonzalo Higuain and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.
However, none of the above left the club and Moise Kean is the only notable sale this summer, for around 40 million euros to Premier League side Everton. With this in mind, Juventus are appearing to be worried about their financial stability and are looking to make some key sales in the closing weeks of the market.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, La Liga outfit Barcelona are looking to capitalise on Juventus' financial uncertainty by attempting to arrange a deal to sign Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur; 50% of whose rights belong to Argentine outfit Boca Juniors.
