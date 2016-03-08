Barcelona working on renewal for Spanish star
05 September at 18:55Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a possible contract renewal for their Spanish star Jordi Alba.
The Spaniard has not been called up to the Spanish national team by Luis Enrique, but Mundo Deportivo state that the Catalan side have already made contact with Alba's entourage in an attempt to hand him a new deal soon.
The left-back's current deal at the Nou Camp runs out in the summer of 2020.
