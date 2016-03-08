Barcelona would welcome Neymar with 'open arms'
19 October at 19:55The backroom staff and the players of Spanish giants FC Barcelona will reportedly be willing to welcome Brazilian superstar Neymar back to the club with open arms.
Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in what was a shocking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a fee of 222 million euros. Since then, Neymar has impressed for PSG but has failed to reach the level that he was expected to reach when he left Barcelona.
Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo state that the Nou Camp based club's backroom staff and players would welcome Neymar back with open arms, if he looks to comeback to the club at any point in the future.
Neymar has again been drawing links with a move back to Barcelona and away from Paris Saint-Germain, just like the way it happened some months ago, when he was also being linked with Real Madrid.
So far this season in the Ligue 1, Neymar has made eight appearances, scoring just as many times, assisting thrice too.
Kaustubh Pandey
