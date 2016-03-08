Barcelona yet to receive offer for €100 million-rated Coutinho

31 July at 13:30
La Liga giants FC Barcelona have not received a single offer for the €100 million-rated playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish press.

It has been reported earlier that the Catalan giants are looking to offload the former Liverpool midfielder after having poor 18 months with the current Spanish champions.

However, as things stand, Barcelona are yet to receive an offer for a player whom they signed for £142 million in the January of 2018.

It was also reported that the Catalonia-based club have also tried to use the Brazil international in a swap deal to bring Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar, but the French club refused to entertain the offer.
 

