Barella close in on Inter move: the details
29 May at 13:30
Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella’s dream move is edging closer as his club and Inter Milan have agreed a fee in the region of €33 million in principle, as Tuttosport.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Inter had reached a preliminary agreement for Barella in January (READ HERE).
As per the report, the deal for the 22-year-old will included bonus and incentives and it can reach up to €50 million in the future.
Barella avoided the Bulgarelli Prize function in Bologna and spent Monday night in Milan after which he left for Sardinia on Tuesday lunch time.
Go to comments