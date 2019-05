Barella close in on Inter move: the details

Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella’s dream move is edging closer as his club and Inter Milan have agreed a fee in the region of €33 million in principle, as Tuttosport.Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Inter had reached a preliminary agreement for Barella in January ( READ HERE ).As per the report, the deal for the 22-year-old will included bonus and incentives and it can reach up to €50 million in the future.Barella avoided the Bulgarelli Prize function in Bologna and spent Monday night in Milan after which he left for Sardinia on Tuesday lunch time.