Barella, Conte’s true soldier

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s newly signed midfielder Nicolò Barella has definitively conquered San Siro’s fan base with an outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.The 22-year-old showed on Wednesday why he is so highly-rated by Inter’s new coach Antonio Conte who wanted him at all cost in the summer.The Italy international was instrumental for his team on the big night as he put an outstanding performance to win the hearts of the management and the fans.Barella, who was initially arrived on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, might prove to be a real bargain for the Milan-based club.Inter paid €12 million to Cagliari for one-year loan deal whereas they will have to pay another €25 million to make the deal permanent.Therefore, the real price will be €37 million and if the addons and bonuses will be included, it can very well turn out to be a deal worth of €45 million.In today’s market and looking at Barella’s talent along with his age, that sum is already looking like a real bargain for the Nerazzurri.Fabrizio Romano