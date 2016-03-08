Barella dodges questions about future amidst strong Inter links

04 June at 14:45
Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has decided to dodge questions about his future, with reports saying that Cagliari are in advanced talks with Inter for the midfielder.

Barella has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe over the last two transfer windows, but Inter are believed to be close to signing the Italian for a fee totaling upto 50 million euros, with talks now at a very advanced stage.

At the press conference for the Italian national team, Barella was asked about his future. He said: "I don't know anything, I think of the National team. I greeted the comrades as I do every year."

