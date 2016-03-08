Barella: Inter and Liverpool target drops Premier League hint
10 May at 15:30
Nicolò Barella, the talented midfielder of Cagliari, spoke about his future in an interview with Radiolina, being chased by the likes of Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Roma.
"There are three games left and I want to make the most out of them. Then we will sit down with the president and my agent to evaluate the best future for me and for Cagliari," he started.
The youngster also commented about the Inter rumours, while dropping a hint about a possible future in Premier League, where Liverpool have their sights on the player.
"Reports about an agreement with Inter? I know nothing about this. England? At the moment it is the best football, the two European finals will have four English teams," he stated.
Cagliari will ask for around €40m in order to sell the youngster, who has been instrumental for the team this season.
