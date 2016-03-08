Barella: 'Inter's interest is a stimulus for me'

01 March at 23:30
Nicolo Barella spoke to Sky Sport after his team's heroic 2-1 victory over Inter.

"The important thing was to win and we did it. The penalty? I tried to kick it high against Handanovic but it went wrong. The character is the most important aspect of this victory," he said.

"The applause for Astori? He was a great man and a great football player. It was right to remember him. Inter's interest? For me, it is a stimulus. I just need to do better. I'm thinking of giving my all for Cagliari and nothing else. To win against Inter you have to play a great game, it was nice," Barella added.

