Barella-Inter slows down: PSG now a real threat in race for Cagliari star

20 June at 13:00
Nicolo Barella's move from Cagliari to Inter seemed close but now there seems to have been a slowing down in negotiations, as both sides stay firm on their conditions. The Sardinians want 50 million euros for their jewel and the Nerazzurri are not ready to pay that amount.

For this reason, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain could become a real threat and could decide to pay the necessary sum to bring the player to France.

For this reason, Inter are already looking around for possible alternatives. The two names identified are Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi and Fulham's Jean Michael Seri, who is also a target for Napoli.

