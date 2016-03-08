Barella like Lucas Moura: Psg hijack Inter bid?
19 June at 17:55Inter are in talks with Cagliari for Nicolò Barella but the two clubs haven't reached an agreement yet. The Sardinian club have slapped a € 45 million price-tag on the Italian International and could agree to sell him for € 35 million plus one or two players. The big news for the Nerazzurri, however, is the strong interest of Psg whose new Director of Football Leonardo is willing to hijack the Nerazzurri bid to sign the 22-year-old.
Inter fear that there could be a repetition of what happened in 2013 when they were close to signing Lucas Mour from Sao Paulo. The at-the-time Nerazzurri sporting director Marco Branca had reached an agreement with the Brazilian winger (who is currently contracted with Tottenham) but Leonardo reached an agreement with the club and sealed the transfer of the talented winger.
Leonardo was in Milan last week and revealed his interest for the Italian midfielder. The player wants to join Inter and has promised to join the Serie A giants although Giulini is in no rush to reach an agreement for their star who is now wanted by Inter and Psg.
