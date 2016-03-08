Barella on the rumours: 'I have told everyone to leave me alone'

15 June at 18:15
Tomorrow evening, Italy's U-21 side will face Spain in what will be their first game in the U-21 Euros, looking to grab the title with a strong squad on paper. On the eve of the clash, Nicolo Barella spoke to the press and he was, of course, asked about his future.
 
"I have already told everyone to leave me alone because this is too big of an opportunity (U-21 Euros) to be thinking about anything else. We want to get as far as possible," he stated.
 

