Barella on the rumours: 'I have told everyone to leave me alone'

"I have already told everyone to leave me alone because this is too big of an opportunity (U-21 Euros) to be thinking about anything else. We want to get as far as possible," he stated.

Tomorrow evening, Italy's U-21 side will face Spain in what will be their first game in the U-21 Euros, looking to grab the title with a strong squad on paper. On the eve of the clash, Nicolo Barella spoke to the press and he was, of course, asked about his future.