Barella tells Roma he only wants Inter despite agreement with Cagliari

The Cagliari midfielder continues to want only the Nerazzurri.



Despite the words of Tommaso Giulini, president of Cagliari, the 1997 midfielder continues to reaffirm his will through the agent. The choice of Barella was made some time ago thanks to the pressing of Antonio Conte, who contacted him first and continues to do so in these days.





Today Giulini, said, during an interview with Sky Sport, "I had an agreement with Inter on the fixed part since 11 June. Only the bonuses were missing. Then they disappeared for 20 days, I didn't even talk to Marotta today. Now I have closed an agreement with Rome: I accepted, there is total agreement. Barella will decide, he has taken a few days of reflection and then he will say what he wants to do. The player has never had agreements with Inter. "



Cagliari are rightly trying to make the most of the sale and listens to various offers but the player does not want Roma or anywhere else.



Barella's will is very clear he only wants Inter.



