Barella reveals why Inter is the best club for him

Nicolo Barella spoke alongside Antonio Conte today ahead of Inter's first matchup in the International Champions Cup against Manchester United and explained why he chose to join the Nerazzurri instead of other teams interested.



"Inter really wanted me and I think I'm in the best club for me. There's an ambitious coach here and I'm now part of one of the most important clubs in the world," he said.



"My physical condition? I arrived late but I want to put myself on par with my teammates as soon as possible. The training sessions are tough but the emotions are beautiful. We want to achieve great results," Barella added.