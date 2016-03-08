Barella shines for Italy: Arsenal squeeze between Milan clubs
16 October at 15:51Arsenal have joined AC Milan and Inter in the race to sign Cagliari and Italy starlet Nicolò Barella.
The 21-year-old midfielder made his senior Italy debut against Ukraine last month and is now regarded as one of the most promising center-midfielders in Serie A.
Barella is being tipped to become the ‘next Nainggolan’ and although reports in the UK claim both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in welcoming his services, AC Milan and Inter are believed to be in pole position to sign the talented midfielder whose price-tag is close to € 50 million.
According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport Arsenal have been monitoring Barella of late. Neither the Gunners nor the Milan clubs, however, may have a chance to sign the player in January as Cagliari are not open to sell the player in the winter transfer window.
Meantime several European giants are queuing to watch him in action, in the summer the Rossoblu will have plenty of offers for their starlet.
