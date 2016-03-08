Barella speaks out on Chelsea, Inter and Napoli links and praises Jorginho and Modric
21 March at 16:15Napoli and Italy star Nicolò Barella spoke to media from Coverciano where the Azzurri are preparing for the first games of the Euro 2020 qualifiers: “I’ve never spoken about transfers with other clubs. I said I wanted to stay at Cagliari until the end of the season and I’ve spoken with nobody so far. There are some transfer rumours, it means that I am doing well”.
Chelsea, Inter and Napoli are interested in welcoming his services but according to our sources, the Nerazzurri will eventually sign the promising midfielder (READ MORE).
JORGINHO AND VERRATTI – “They are top midfielders, Jorginho knows what to do in advance, while the biggest quality of Verratti is that it’s almost impossible to steal the ball from him feet”.
NAINGGOLAN – “I’d be happy to be like him. He is among the top three midfielders in Serie A. We are friends but we have different qualities. However, Modric is an amazing player, he is my role model, Verratti is another player that I really admire”.
Giacomo Brunetti, correspondent in Coverciano
Go to comments