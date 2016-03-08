Present at Serie A's fixture event on behalf of Milan, Franco Baresi spoke to RMC Sport about the Rossoneri's captain, Leo Bonucci, and the arrival of Leonardo.

"We hope that the team can do well and improve as much as possible. Leonardo's return? The new ownership has brought a project and wants to do well. Bonucci? I can't answer."

"You have to prepare well for the season, I'm sure that Milan will be in the best condition. I think that with the new ownership, there is much enthusiasm.