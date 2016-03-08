Baresi defends AC Milan and Inter's new stadium plans; says it will be 'beautiful'

Former AC Milan captain Franco Baresi spoke to Il Giorno about the new stadium plans of the Rossoneri along with Inter.



"There are many memories from the San Siro and they will remain forever, considering all the games I played and what they gave me. It is clear, however, that like all things, football also runs fast and that's why we need to look ahead," he said.



"I believe that having a new, futuristic stadium for our children and our children's children is also important. The stadium will be beautiful and a huge investment. In short, I think it will be something special, Milan and Inter deserve it," Baresi added.