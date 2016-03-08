Baresi: 'Piatek can continue the story of great strikers at AC Milan'

"I believe that a great club should always have great strikers and in our history, we have had great players like van Basten, Weah and Shevchenko. Now there is Piatek and I think he will give great satisfaction to the club.

"He is young, but he has already proven to have the quality and flair for goals. Therefore, I hope that he will be able to continue the story of the great strikers that have worn the Milan shirt," he concluded.

Piatek has played four games in all competitions for the Rossoneri thus far, three of which from start, finding the back of the net four times.