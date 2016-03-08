"It will be a nice, balanced derby, but it will always depend on the approaches. Icardi and Higuain are two extraordinary strikers. For their respective team, they do important things. We hope our team (Milan) is better (laughs).

"Gattuso? I think he's showing that he's managed to get his ideas across to the team: he knows what Milan is and passes this on to his players."

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi featured on Sky Italia to talk about the upcoming Milan derby, praising the Rossoneri's head coach Gennaro Gattuso.