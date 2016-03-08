Baresi warns AC Milan ahead of derby clash

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi spoke toThe Rossoneri will face Inter in the Milan derby this weekend and the former Italy star warned "his" AC Milan side: "Derbies are unpredictable. During my career we were the favorites in derbies that we end up losing eventually. By the way, AC Milan are a very solid team, they are coming back. Maldini and Leonardo knows the meaning of the word "AC Milan. Everybody wanted Paolo to come back home and we are all very happy that he returned".ROMAGNOLI - "He is a smart guy and everybody supports him at the club. It was right to promote him as the team's captain. It's not easy to impose yourself at AC Milan but he did it despite his age. Donnarumma is another player who could remain at the club for a long time".GATTUSO - "The team is compact now and Gattuso deserves the praise for this. I have the feeling that Elliott is a solid group with huge ambitions. I hope they will fall in love with AC Milan and remain in charge of the club for many years although I really respect Berlusconi who wanted to remain in the world of football and bought Monza".