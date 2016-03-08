​Bartlomej Dragowski tempted by Bournemouth, Perin the favourite to replace him

Bartlomej Dragowski looks set to be on his way to the Premier League with Bournemouth.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bartlomej Dragowski is tempted by the offer of Bournemouth.



Fiorentina have identified Mattia Perin, as a possible replacement, the player is expected to leave Juventus following the arrival of Buffon.



It is believed Alessandro Lucci, Vincenzo Montella agent, and Daniele Pradè met a few days ago to discuss the availability of Perin.



Bournemouth target Dragowski impressed while on loan at Empoli in the second half of last season.



Last season’s first choice, Lafont, has returned to Ligue 1 on loan at Nantes.



Fiorentina must first overcome the stumbling block of Perin’s €2.5 million wages.



