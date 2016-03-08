​Bartlomej Dragowski tempted by Bournemouth, Perin the favourite to replace him

08 July at 23:00
Bartlomej Dragowski looks set to be on his way to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

According to  Gazzetta dello Sport, Bartlomej Dragowski is tempted by the offer of Bournemouth.
 
Fiorentina have identified Mattia Perin, as a possible replacement, the player is expected to leave Juventus following the arrival of Buffon.
 
It is believed Alessandro Lucci, Vincenzo Montella agent, and Daniele Pradè met a few days ago to discuss the availability of Perin.

Bournemouth target Dragowski impressed while on loan at Empoli in the second half of last season.

Last season’s first choice, Lafont, has returned to Ligue 1 on loan at Nantes.

Fiorentina must first overcome the stumbling block of Perin’s €2.5 million wages.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.