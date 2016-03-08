Bartomeu admits Barcelona wanted to sign Pogba from Juve
08 April at 17:35Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken with Espn ahead of the Blaugrana's Champions League clash against Manchester United. The President of the La Liga giants has confirmed that the club was interested in signing Paul Pogba from Juventus in summer 2015."I told them that we were interested in signing him if they wanted to sell".
"They did it one year later and when they informed us about the offer of Manchester United we thought that it was too much. Pogba is improving in Manchester, he is one of the world stars of football. Future in Barcelona? I don't want to talk about transfers because I am sure that many of our footballers would improve other teams".
Pogba spent four seasons in Turin where he arrived in summer 2012 as a free agent from Manchester United. He has 34 goals and 178 appearances with the Serie A giants. He left Juve to re-join Manchester United in summer 2016 for € 110 million.
