Bartomeu: 'Messi can play till the age of 45'..
04 May at 13:55Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that Lionel Messi can play at Barcelona till he turns 45 and has said that they are talking with his family about handing him a new contract.
In an interview with the Guardian, Bartomeu talked about Messi.
He said: "Messi is an extraordinary genius, even if we are used to it and we consider it something normal when it is not. The punishment against Liverpool? A perfect shot "When he placed the ball, we knew he would score. He is a pure talent: where we see a wall, he sees a space. The first thing the opposing leaders always ask me is whether he plays Messi."
"The renewal of his contract? We are talking about it with the family, it is too early to make announcements but he will stay with us because he is a man of the club. He is like Pele ', who spent all his career at Santos.
"Leo belongs to football World Cup, but will always be associated with Barcelona and will not go away even when it stops, it will play another three, four, five years or maybe more years. We are preparing and players like Dembelé, Lenglet or Arthur are there to form the team when Messi will stop. But I don't think that day is near. Who knows, maybe he could play up to 45."
Go to comments