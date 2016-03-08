Barzagli: 'Guardiola? Nobody believed in Ronaldo to Juve too...'
05 June at 22:35After hanging his boots at the end of the season, former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport at the Premio Nicola Ceravolo and reflected on Juventus' choice of the next coach after the announced departure of Massimiliano Allegri.
"Would I have liked to be coached by Sarri? It would have been interesting. They take it for granted but the decision has not been made. Many names have been mentioned, in these days the Bianconeri executives have done almost nothing wrong and in my opinion, they have chosen the right man," he said.
"I don't know the situation of Juve. Guardiola? It's nice to dream and he might like to coach in Italy. Maybe, after last year, when Ronaldo arrived, despite nobody believing it, dreaming might be legitimate. We will see when the club makes the announcement.
"Buffon? He is a special person, always looking for challenges. I do not know what he will do but despite being 41 years old he remains one of the best. Conte's choice? Work, in this world it is like that. If you are not inside, you cannot understand it. I cannot criticize it," Barzagli concluded.
