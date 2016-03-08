Barzagli: 'Paratici and Juve have changed my life. I couldn’t turn them down'
14 June at 17:00
The Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has given an interview to jTV, in which he discusses his time at Juventus, and how the club has grown since he joined.
"My first meeting with Juve? I arrived late at the airport, with my wife and my son. Then I went to sleep and in the morning I woke up for the medical visits. My wife went for a walk, she said to me beautiful, beautiful. Turin is perfect for a footballer, especially for one from Juventus. Because it's small, we live almost all in the center and it's now common to see footballers in the centre. No one bothers you, apart from weekends there they can massacre you with photos. "
"Paratici came to see me in Wolfsburg. He changed my life and career. I always dreamed of a great team, I hoped for it after the World Cup, it didn't happen and then I chose to go to Germany. I won an unbelievable championship there. Then came Juve and I said yes right away. With the Stadium, 6 months later, everything changed, the results make the difference to grow, but the inauguration he did proved what it means to be at Juventus. Then the first scudetto launched us, with the skill of the president, the club, the marketing, who did extraordinary things to reach important players, like the last Cristiano Ronaldo. "
