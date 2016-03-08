Barzagli reveals new Juve signing and Ronaldo's jokes on Whatsapp

Juventus star defender Andrea Barzagli has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the last game of his career: "I'll try to be a coach. I'll follow the course at Coverciano to see if this job is the right one for me. I am fascinated by this job and I want to give it a try".



ROMERO - "He is a very interesting defender. He will arrive at Juve and learn from other great defenders. I can really improve a lot if you learn from them. When you play for Juve you need to have a big personality. De Ligt is probably the young defender that I like the most but the role model is Sergio Ramos".



RONALDO - "He is a superstar but he doesn't act like he really is. He is the most followed person on social media but when he entered our dressing room he was one of the many. He is an incredible professional. He has plenty of personality and he is a nice guy. We usually joke in the dressing room and on Whatsapp. He is part of our group like everybody else. He does take part to every dinner of the team".



ALLEGRI - "We'll miss Allegri, he is a genuine person. He spoke about football and life with me, Giorgio and Gigi. We laughed a lot with him. He was always able to say something nice to take the pressure away, Max is an excellent coach the last five years have been amazing".

