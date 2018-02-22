"We will enter history, it has been an exceptional year. It was not easy, but we were great. The most recent title is always the best, winning seven scudetti in a row is a new record. Napoli had a great run. My future? Next year I think I will still be here to fight.



"It has been a long year, but in the end, we have brought home two trophies and we're super happy. Now, we'll enjoy the party and then we'll start again."

Andrea Barzagli spoke to Premium Sport after his side clinched the Scudetto, once again.