Barzagli tips two Juventus targets for greatness
24 May at 12:20Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has tipped Cristiano Romero and Alessio Romagnoli for greatness.
The bianconeri veteran is set to retire at the end of the season and played his last home game for the club in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta last weekend.
In a recent interview that the Italian gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barzagli said that Romagnoli and Romero can follow him to greatness for Juve and for Italy.
He said: "Which defender can be my heir? I hope that Rugani and Romagnoli can become important columns. In my opinion they have a potential, but it is fundamental for a defender to be a point of reference for their comrades. In this, being young, they will grow naturally. Talent has it.
"Romero? He has great potential, it will come in a group with players who can teach a lot, both Bonucci and Chiellini are great defenders. If you are smart and start taking from them, you improve a lot. And then, when you join Juventus, in addition to being good, you have to have personality."
