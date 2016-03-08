Bastoni convinces Conte and 'steals' space from Godin: Inter's plan

"It's our future, but at the same time it's our present". Music to Alessandro Bastoni's ears, as it was none other than Antonio Conte who said these things. After a good start to the season, when given the chance, the young defence has earned himself more and more space at Inter.In fact, he has climbed the pecking order of the defence, at the expense of Diego Godin. The Uruguayan started his second consecutive game on the bench, and given his qualities, it only goes to show how much Conte believes in Bastoni.In recent weeks, there had been rumours of a potential exit for the former Atletico Madrid. However, this was quickly shut down by the player's entourage as well as the club. Godin himself explained this well: "Everyone is needed, then it's up to Conte to choose the best players based on their performance and form".Next rounds, as Inter take on Atalanta, Conte will have to do without Skriniar and Godin will thus be back. This time, he will play with Bastoni, instead of being replaced by him. The Scudetto race is still long, and the Nerazzurri will need the Uruguayan's experience.