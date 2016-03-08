Bastoni: Inter’s leader in defence for the future

Alessandro Bastoni has convinced completely the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s management with another star performance, this time in the game against Parma Calcio 1913.The 20-year-old was started in the defensive line for the Milan-based club this season and he has surprised everyone with his game awareness and defensive capability.Yes he is not a finished article by any means, but Bastoni has shown not only defensive qualities but also leadership qualities which can be beneficial for the club in the near future.It is just normal that manager Antonio Conte is extremely impressed with the performance of Bastoni and is willing to give him space as well as confidence to keep producing the goods.The former Chelsea manager has already heaped praise on the player and termed him as an asset for the club in the years to come.There were other clubs who were eager to take the Italy U21 international on loan but it seems highly unlikely that Inter will let that happen.In fact, the Nerazzurri’s leadership is focused towards extending Bastoni’s current contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.It will be a deserving a new contract for the player but Inter is in no hurry to do that, however, it is something on the club’s agenda of the near future.Fabrizio Romano