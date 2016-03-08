Bastoni to stay at Inter this season: report

18 August at 12:00
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not interested in letting young defender Alessandro Bastoni leave the club in the ongoing transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from Milan and has attracted interest from league rivals Parma, who wanted the young centre-back on a season-long loan.

However, as per the new development, the deal is unlikely to go through as the Nerazzurri are not considering any offers for the Italy U21 international.

The news will be a disastrous one for Parma who will now turn their attention to Napoli veteran defender Lorenzo Tonelli.
 

