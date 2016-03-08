Bastos agent hits at possible extension talks with Lazio

14 September at 17:10
Italian Serie A outfit Lazio defender Bastos agent Miguel Correia Veloso has hinted at a possible contract extension talks with the club.

While talking to lalaziosiamonoi.it, Veloso revealed that he will discuss with the club hierarchy about a possible contract extension once he will return to Rome.

“Renewal? I think that within two or three weeks I will be in Rome and I will meet with the director to see what can be done in this regard,” he said. “I know there is an interest from the club to renew the contract and we also want to discuss it."

It was also reported in the summer that Bastos has attracted interest from number of clubs in Europe, and Veloso admitted that there were offers for his client.

"In the summer we received three offers from Watford, Leicester and a team from Istanbul,” Veloso added. “But Lazio did not want to sell him and so it was decided to continue together.”

