Batistuta: "I cried when I scored against Fiorentina with Roma but I had to do my best"

23 October at 16:30
Fiorentina hero Gabriel Batistuta spoke to gathered reporters and fans at a press conference during the Rome Film Festival, where he was presenting his new film ‘El Numero 9’.
 
"When I started, I knew little, only shooting and not much else. I worked hard, I identified an objective and I pursued it. I started when I was eighteen and I chased my teammates who were always trained and ahead of me. For half my career I continued to learn.”
 
The 50-year-old Argentinian also spoke of why his fans love him so much.
 
"I was like normal people, no one's ever seen me as a champion like Messi, CR7 or Maradona. They always knew how to play, I had to learn. I am a normal person. That's why the fans have always loved me.”
 
The former striker then touched on his move from his beloved Fiorentina to Roma.
 
“I've always been transparent with people, I told the fans why I was going to Rome: Florence understood me, I continued to love it. I imposed myself as a professional, when I played for Roma I seemed to have been born there as far as I was concerned.”
 
Finally, he discussed his famous goal against Fiorentina with Roma.
 
“The tears show that I gave everything. At the time I had to do my best for Roma, I was like an employee working.”
 
Batistuta spent nine years with Fiorentina, where he won a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana, before moving to the Giallorossi where he won a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Apollo Heyes

