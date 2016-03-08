Batistuta: "I cried when I scored against Fiorentina with Roma but I had to do my best"

Fiorentina hero Gabriel Batistuta spoke to gathered reporters and fans at a press conference during the Rome Film Festival, where he was presenting his new film ‘El Numero 9’."When I started, I knew little, only shooting and not much else. I worked hard, I identified an objective and I pursued it. I started when I was eighteen and I chased my teammates who were always trained and ahead of me. For half my career I continued to learn.”The 50-year-old Argentinian also spoke of why his fans love him so much."I was like normal people, no one's ever seen me as a champion like Messi, CR7 or Maradona. They always knew how to play, I had to learn. I am a normal person. That's why the fans have always loved me.”The former striker then touched on his move from his beloved Fiorentina to Roma.“I've always been transparent with people, I told the fans why I was going to Rome: Florence understood me, I continued to love it. I imposed myself as a professional, when I played for Roma I seemed to have been born there as far as I was concerned.”Finally, he discussed his famous goal against Fiorentina with Roma.“The tears show that I gave everything. At the time I had to do my best for Roma, I was like an employee working.”Batistuta spent nine years with Fiorentina, where he won a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana, before moving to the Giallorossi where he won a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana.Apollo Heyes