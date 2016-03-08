Batistuta reveals why he rejected Real Madrid and AC Milan for Fiorentina
25 February at 23:15Former Fiorentina icon Gabriel Batistuta has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Real Madrid and AC Milan because he would have scored 200 goals for the Los Blancos and would have got bored there.
The Argentine has gone down in history as one of the greatest strikers ever and he certainly is one of the best strikers in the history of the Serie A.
During an interview with the American Business Forum, Batistuta revealed that he did receive offers from massive clubs but he rejected them.
He told why he rejected Real and Milan: "I never enjoyed being the star-man because as soon as you become the focal point of the team, you assume an extra burden of responsibility.
"I received many offers namely from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Milan, but I preferred the tranquillity of playing for Fiorentina.
"If I had gone to Madrid I would have scored more than 200 goals, but I knew I would have got bored.
"The same thing would have happened to me at Milan. Although I have never won a major trophy, I consider myself a winner because I helped Fiorentina to compete with the big boys."
