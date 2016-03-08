Bayer chief plays down Roma move for winger
28 July at 10:30Bayer Leverkusen chief Jonas Boldt has played down rumors linking Roma with a move for Die Werkself star Leon Bailey.
Reports from yesterday had suggested that Roma are eyeing a move for Bailey as they see the Jamaican as the perfect alternative to Malcom, who was snapped up by Barcelona after the Catalan side had pipped the giallorossi in the chase for the Brazilian.
Bayer chief Jonas Boldt though, has dismissed transfer talk surrounding the winger. He said: "They are just rumors."
Bailey's adoptive father and agent Craig Butler too has ruled out an offer from Roma but has expressed delight at being linked with a switch. He said: "We have not been contacted by Roma but it would be an honor to be playing for them."
It is said that while Bailey's entourage weren't contacted when Butler made these statements, Roma have made contact for the player in the last few hours.
