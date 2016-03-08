Bayer Leverkusen keeper: 'We can't stop Ronaldo..'

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukasz Hradecky believes that Cristiano Ronaldo can't be stopped.



Leverkusen face Juventus in their second UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday. Their first game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.



Ahead of the game against the bianconeri, Leverkusen keeper Lukasz Hradecky was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo.



He said: ​"How do we stop Cristiano Ronaldo? He cannot be stopped. He is an absolutely elite-level player. We will have to remain compact behind, leaving no space. Besides him, there are many other dangerous players in Juventus. We will have to concede as less space as possible and also I will have to do my best to grant less."

