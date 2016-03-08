Bayer Leverkusen name price for Juve target amid interest
11 October at 13:00Bayer Leverkusen are attempting to keep hold of German midfielder Kai Havertz. Havertz is one of the most highly rated young central midfielders in the Bundesliga and is deservedly attracting the attention of some big clubs: Bayern Munich and Juventus amongst the frontrunners currently.
Havertz's current contract with the club expires next summer and Juventus were planning to try and sign the player in January at a discount price in a deal that suits both parties. However, Bayer are demanding a fee of 70 million euros for Havertz; a figure that would not satisfy Juventus.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments