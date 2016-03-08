Bayer Leverkusen offer €25m for Milan target
06 June at 20:30AC Milan have been linked with a move for Dinamo Zagreb's Spanish starlet Dani Olmo. Olmo caught the eye of many with his performances with the Croatian side both domestically and within the Europa League; leading the likes of Milan, as well as other top european clubs, to chase him.
Now, according to what has been reported by Marca, Bayer Leverkusen have made a €25m offer to Zagreb for the Spanish youngster and it appears as though the Croatian club will seriously evaluate this and the Rossoneri could face missing out on one of their transfer targets.
