Bayern beat Juve and Barça to signing de Ligt?

28 March at 17:30
Bayern Munich could steal Matthijs de Ligt from under Barcelona and Juventus' noses, Mundo Deportivo  reports. The Catalan paper suggests Bayern have shown a strong interest in the 19-year-old defender, one of the most wanted in Europe at the moment.

Both Barcelona and Juventus have been linked with the promising defender whose price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 70 million. Juve are on very good terms with the player's agent Mino Raiola who visited Juve's training center with de Ligt last summer. The Dutchman, however, seems to be interested in joining his Ajax team-mate Frankie de Jong who will join Barcelona for € 84 million in the summer.

Bayern Munich have already signed Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez and de Ligt could be the next big signing at the back. The Bavarians have announced that in the next transfer window they will break their spending record. They've already begun to build their new team from the back.

