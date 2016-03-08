Bayern boss has confidence in Inter loanee Perisic
13 August at 10:00Speaking to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac, has responded to some of the criticism pushed towards Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, who the club are signing on loan from Serie A side Inter Milan.
"It's true, Perisic was in Munich today, I can confirm it. There are certainly still small questions to be clarified, but everything should be resolved quickly. I think everything will be fine. Stefan Effenberg arrived at Bayern at age 30 and brought the Champions League with him. We need to move away from the age issue, we need to look at what players can give us in the future.
"Perisic instead of Sané? You can't talk about a B, C or X solution and I think we will all have to ask ourselves if what's happening here recently is right. I think this is not the point, every player deserves the respect he is due."
