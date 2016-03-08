Bayern confirm Sanches departure, in talks for replacement
23 August at 21:35German giants Bayern Munich have confirmed that they have agreed a deal with Lille to sell Renato Sanches, but they are also in talks to sign his replacement.
The Bavarians have released a statement about the exit of Renato and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke about the move: "Renato Sanches asked us to transfer because he wanted to join a club where he would like continuous service. Unfortunately, we could not guarantee him at Bayern.
"Match practice is also important to him because he wants to claim his place in the Portuguese national team for EURO 2020. I would like to thank Renato for his achievements and wish him all the best for his future on behalf of FC Bayern. "
The fee for the deal is about 25 million euros and the midfielder was in France to undergo a medical with the Champions League participating club.
Reports have stated that Bayern see Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca as a potential replacement for Sanches and are willing to trigger his release clause of 40 million euros. Reports also say that the player is keen on leaving the Barcelona-based side.
Go to comments