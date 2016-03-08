Bayern could allow four players to leave this summer
31 May at 11:23Reports from German outlet Sport BILD say that Bayern Munich could look to sell four of their stars this summer, if the right offer arrives.
While Robert Lewandowski's agent did confirm that the Pole will leave Bayern this summer, it seems as if the Bavarian side is set to undergo a change this summer, with Niko Kovac set to take over next season.
BILD reveal that apart from Lewandowski's impending exit, the club could also look to allow Juan Bernat, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal and Jerome Boateng to leave the club.
That will only happen if the right offers arrive, as Niko Kovac prepares to bring about a change at the Allianz Arena.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments