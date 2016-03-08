Bayern director praises Perisic

13 August at 13:15
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken to the press about Ivan Perisic's arrival on loan from Serie A side Inter Milan, saying that:

"​He will help us immediately with his many years of international experience. He is technically strong and flexible in attack."

Perisic has joined the Bavarian club on loan for 5 million euros, with a buy-out clause suggested to be set at a further 20 million euros if the Bundesliga decide they wish to sign him permanently.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.