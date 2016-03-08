Bayern director praises Perisic
13 August at 13:15Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken to the press about Ivan Perisic's arrival on loan from Serie A side Inter Milan, saying that:
"He will help us immediately with his many years of international experience. He is technically strong and flexible in attack."
Perisic has joined the Bavarian club on loan for 5 million euros, with a buy-out clause suggested to be set at a further 20 million euros if the Bundesliga decide they wish to sign him permanently.
