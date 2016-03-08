Bayern enter race to sign Juve target Eriksen
14 October at 09:24German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign the English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid in the recent past.
As per the latest reports, Bayern are also interested in making a move for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window and are hoping to acquire the player’s services for around €30 million.
Eriksen has been with Spurs since 2013 when he joined from the Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of just €12.45 million.
Since then, the versatile playmaker has represented the club in 210 league matches where he has scored 50 goals.
