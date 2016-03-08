Bayern eye Man Utd target as Lewandowski replacement
03 June at 13:35Reports from BILD say that Bayern Munich are eyeing Manchester United target Timo Werner as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.
The 29-year-old Lewandowski announced his desire to leave Bayern this summer after his agent Pini Zahavi made it clear that his client is looking to move onto a new challenge. It is believed that contact has been made with three clubs, out of which Paris Saint-Germain is one.
BILD report that Bayern see Timo Werner as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski and the RB Leipzig man is also a target for Manchester United.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
