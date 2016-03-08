Bayern 'have received no offers for' Inter and Man Utd target
27 October at 11:45Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken to Sky Sport Germany about the rumours surrounding the future of German forward Thomas Muller, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan over the past few days.
'So far we have not received offers for him . We are not talking about the players we want to give up also because we are facing two injuries (Süle and Hernandez). Muller's is a novel that you keep writing...'
However, as far as Bild are concerned, Muller definitely remains a true target of the Nerazzurri in the January market. Antonio Conte has asked the Inter management for further reinforcements and it is possible that Muller could be amongst these.
He may not be the cheapest option but Inter will be confident of getting a deal done as the player turns 31 next year. However, it is not just the Serie A outfit tracking Muller but, as per the reports from Bild, Manchester United are also keen on the German; wishing to perform a Bundesliga double swoop to sign Muller as well as Juventus target Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.
